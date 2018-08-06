Campbell County storm update: Flooded apartments, closed roads & more

From Campbell County Monday afternoon:

Clean-Up : Clean-up continues in affected areas. Crews continue to work toward drying the lower-level apartment units on Odara Drive that were evacuated Thursday evening. Officials estimate that displaced residents may be able to return to those apartments later this week, if deemed dry/safe for habitation. Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is monitoring that area for security.

Per VDOT, Greenwell Court and Jefferson Drive remain closed until further notice (approximately 30 days) for repairs due to flood damage.

: Per VDOT, Greenwell Court and Jefferson Drive remain closed until further notice (approximately 30 days) for repairs due to flood damage. Trash/Yard Debris: County transfer sites are experiencing a larger volume of trash than normal due to clean-up efforts. Please exercise patience and caution entering and exiting these facilities. Storm-affected residents (who are non-commercial landfill users) with storm debris may haul materials to the Region 2000 landfill site, located at 449 Livestock Road, Rustburg, VA. Vegetative debris may also be deposited at the Campbell County convenience center (outside the landfill gates).

As a reminder, please use caution if removing any yard debris generated by the storm. Visit http://www.campbellcountyva.gov/230/Debris-Disposal for tips on how and where to dispose of these materials safely.

Burning of Debris: Remember that any burning must be conducted within local/state fire codes. Only natural debris/vegetation can be burned.

Power Restored: Power has been restored to all areas of the County.

Timberlake Dam and Local Water Supplies: Officials report that Timberlake dam is functioning normally, with clean-up operations continuing there, as well. Per Campbell County Utilities and Service Authority (CCUSA), there are no issues with water services and no contamination to local water supplies.