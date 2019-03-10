Campbell County supervisor bowing out

(From News & Advance) Campbell County Supervisor Bob Good , who represents the Sunburst District, will not seek reelection in November according to a news release issued Saturday.“I am truly grateful for the trust and responsibility afforded me by the voters of the Sunburst District nearly four years ago, as a first-time seeker of elected office,” Good said in the release. Good said he is proud of what the county has accomplished in the last four years and to have had a role in not raising taxes and reducing non-essential spending; setting aside funds for current and future school facility needs; and encouraging economic development.