Campbell County supervisors approve veterans center in Altavista

| By

Campbell County supervisors have approved a new veterans center to provide counseling and wellness services. The National Center for Healthy Veterans facility will be built on more than 300 acres in Altavista. The developers plan to build a farm with at least five community villages of 20 tiny homes each in a camp-style facility. It will also include a wellness center, chapel, lodge, an equestrian center. The site could accommodate up to 200 individuals at one time. A link to the WDBJ7 story is here.