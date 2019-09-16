UPDATE: Missing Campbell County teen located

UPDATE: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says Raeven Watts was found this afternoon.

PREVIOUS NEWS RELEASE: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old Campbell County teen. Reports indicate she was last seen in the vicinity of Candler’s Mountain Road on Monday, September 9, 2019.

On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Raeven Watts was reported as a runaway/missing person by her family. Watts is described as being approximately 5’4” tall, 200 lbs., with medium-length black hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing (stud). A photograph is attached.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Raeven Watts is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You may also visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org. Enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.