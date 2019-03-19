“Can Art” is back for the 7th year

Jenny Jones shares details about this Saturday’s Canstruction Lynchburg event.
Jenny Jones CANSTRUCTION 2019
Tyler Perry lends his support to the 4 children of a recently-slain mother
California bill would ban sale of makeup containing cancer-causing chemicals, toxins
Feds' Michael Cohen investigation began nearly a year before raid, court files reveal
Woman says 'Bye, Miami' before being killed in hit-and-run, report says
Kourtney Kardashian accused of Photoshopping naked bath pic
Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public FileCopyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom