Candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates looks back at D-Day

June 6th, 2019 | Written by:

Ron Berman, candidate 23rd House District, in Richmond

Ron Berman discusses topics in the news and what D-Day means to him on the Morning Line.

Ron Berman interview (060619)









Janet's Five & Dine
Coolest Seats int he House Contest
Billy Craft May June 2019

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2019 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom



If you need assistance reviewing any of the information in our FCC Public File
please contact our business office at 540.774.9200 or use the form on the contact us page of this site.