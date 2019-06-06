Candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates looks back at D-Day

Ron Berman, candidate 23rd House District, in Richmond
Ron Berman discusses topics in the news and what D-Day means to him on the Morning Line.
Ron Berman interview (060619)
Pete Rose: Johnny Bench would never have made it to Hall of Fame 'if I wasn't born'
Women's World Cup: From penalty kicks to yellow cards, basic soccer rules explained
Dan Bongino: Five crucial questions for Christopher Steele
GM president reconfirms electric pickup, says company's EVs will sell for 'average' prices
Francia Raisa explains open letter to Constance Wu about 'Fresh Off the Boat' renewal complaints
Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public FileCopyright © 2019 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom
If you need assistance reviewing any of the information in our FCC Public File please contact our business office at 540.774.9200 or use the form on the contact us page of this site.