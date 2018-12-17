Car crashes after hitting standing water; 2-year-old girl dies

From State Police: ROCKBRIDGE CO. Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper D.D. Schaeffer is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday (Dec 16) at 11:45 a.m. on Collierstown Road, two tenths of a mile north of Bluegrass Trail in Rockbridge County. A 2002 Ford Focus was traveling north on Collierstown Road when the vehicle hit standing water in the roadway, causing the vehicle to lose control and overturn in the stream beside the roadway. The Ford was driven by Monica Dora Bartley, 25, of Glasgow, Va. Ms. Bartley was wearing her seatbelt and was transported for injuries received in the crash. The passengers, a 24 year old female and a 2 year old female juvenile, both of Lexington, Va. were properly restrained and were transported for their injuries. Roanoke Memorial Hospital notified the Virginia State Police, that the two year old female, died at 10:50 p.m., December 16, 2018 as a result of her injuries. The crash remains under investigation.