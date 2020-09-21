Caregiver charged in connection with Gladys toddler’s death

| By

Campbell County authorities continue to investigate the death of a toddler from Gladys whose caregiver is charged with child abuse and neglect. Police begin their investigation last Thursday after the 3-year-old was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. They later charged his caregiver, 30-year-old Megan Paris; the boy died the next day. Police say more charges may be filed and they’re asking anyone with information to call the Campbell County sheriff’s office or Central Virginia Crimestoppers.

TO INVESTIGATE DEATH OF LOCAL TODDLER; MEGAN PARIS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

RUSTBURG, VA – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate suspect, Megan Paris, in connection with the abuse, neglect and subsequent death of a three (3) year old child in the Gladys, VA community.

On September 17, 2020, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office became aware of a three (3) year-old child, residing in the Gladys area of the locality, who had been airlifted to Roanoke-Carilion Hospital with life-threatening injuries. As a result, law enforcement officials launched an investigation which determined that the child sustained the injuries one day prior at the hands of its caregiver.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the child was in the care of 30 year-old Megan Paris (photo attached) when the injuries occurred. On the evening of September 17, 2020, Paris was arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect; sadly, the following morning, the child succumbed to the injuries sustained.

This is an ongoing investigation; additional charges may be filed.

Anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to contact Investigator M. Bryant, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9707 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Citizens may enter a tip online by visiting: http://p3tips.com or using the P3 app on a mobile device.