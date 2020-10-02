Caregiver faces another charge in child’s death

A Gladys woman who already faced charges of abuse and neglect in connection with the death of a child in her care now faces more charges. The 3-year-old died September 18th after being airlifted to the hospital. On Thursday Campbell County authorities charged 30-year-old Megan Paris with aggravated malicious wounding. They are waiting on autopsy results and say more charges could follow.

Here is the news release from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office:

CAMPBELL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE CONTINUES TO INVESTIGATE DEATH OF LOCAL TODDLER; MEGAN PARIS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

RUSTBURG, VA – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the death of a 3 year-old child that occurred on September 18, 2020. The case is being investigated in coordination with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

On Thursday, October 1, 2020, Megan Paris was charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding in connection with this investigation.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Commonwealth Attorney’s Office are awaiting the results of an autopsy that was conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

It is important to note that this is an active and ongoing investigation; additional charges may result.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Sergeant S. Herndon at (434) 332-9514, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Citizens may enter a tip online by visiting: http://p3tips.com or using the P3 app on a mobile device.

