Cause determined for horse illnesses at Liberty Equestrian Center

From Liberty University: The presence of illness at the Liberty University Equestrian Center has now been confirmed as a Potomac Horse Fever outbreak. Two additional positive blood tests have been received including the horse that died, Lakota. All seven horses exhibiting symptoms have been determined to be infected despite being vaccinated against the disease. Dr. Kevin Pelzer of the Virginia Tech Epidemiology Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences conducted an on-site evaluation and confirmed the outbreak of the insect transmitted illness. The disease is not contagious and is not spread through horse to horse contact. Horse owners are cautioned to look for symptoms in their own horses that include loss of appetite, fever, depression and loose stools or diarrhea. If these symptoms are noted they should contact their veterinarian. The Equestrian Center is grateful for the outpouring of support that we have received. All of the remaining horses that were infected are doing well and expected to make a full recovery. Activities at the Equestrian Center are set to resume early next week.