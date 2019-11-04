CBS: Fairfax libel lawsuit is effort to silence accusers

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – A broadcaster sued by Virginia’s lieutenant governor after airing interviews from two women accusing him of sexual assault says his defamation lawsuit is an attempt to silence his accusers. CBS asked a federal judge in Alexandria to toss out a lawsuit filed by Justin Fairfax. CBS says in court papers filed Friday it accurately reported the accusations against Fairfax by Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson. Fairfax, a Democrat, accused CBS News of reporting the allegations to fit a preconceived narrative that implied his guilt. Fairfax’s spokeswoman said Monday that CBS’ legal defense conspicuously fails to defend the women’s accusations as true. The accusations about events more than a decade old surfaced when Fairfax appeared poised to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam, who faced calls to resign over a racist yearbook photo.