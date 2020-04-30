Centra: COVID test kits remain big concern when elective surgeries resume

Centra says there is a current backlog of 500-1,000 elective surgical procedures across its various facilities, and the first order of business will be testing each patient in advance for COVID-19. One of the main longer-term concerns surrounds availability of those testing kits. Chief Medical Official Doctor Chris Thomson says they are confident of this much:

But Centra officials say resupplies are now coming in at much faster rates., and CEO Andy Mueller says they expect to have enough test kits from this point forward:

Mueller says the temporary statewide ban on elective procedures has had a significant impact on Centra’s finances, but the health system is well-positioned to recover. Centra will resume performing elective procedures Friday.