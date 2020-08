Centra officials discuss increase in COVID-19, how it differs from the flu

Area health officials are concerned about a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia. Centra Health officials says Lynchburg General Hospital has two full Intensive Care Units dedicated to COVID patients. Director of Medical Affairs Dr. Christopher Lewis says everyone in the hospital is considered as potentially having COVID, and he’s suggesting the public – outside the hospital – behave similarly.

Dr. Lewis also responded to suggestions that COVID-19 is no worse than the flu: