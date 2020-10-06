Centra reports stable COVID rates, decrease in ICU patients

| By

Centra says that overall hospitalizations from COVID remain stable, and the health system is seeing a reduction in patients requiring ICU care and ventilators. Centra reports that one day last week they had zero COVID patients requiring ICU level care. As of yesterday, Centra had 6 COVID patients in ICU, 2 of them on ventilators. The health system says it remains prepared for potential surges and expect COVID to continue surfacing through the fall and winter months heading into flu season.

Centra reports that eight patients have tested positive at the Acute Rehab facility at Virginia Baptist Hospital. All patients remain stable, with mild symptoms. Centra Guggenheimer Health and Rehab has had 3 patients and 2 Caregivers have test positive. All residents remain stable.

Here is the entire news release from Centra:

Centra Provides Update to COVID-19 Response

COVID-19 remains at the forefront of our daily operations. Centra continues to monitor COVID-19 indicators in our facilities, communities and region, and react accordingly. We remain prepared for potential surges and expect COVID to continue surfacing through the fall and winter months as we head into flu season.

• Overall hospitalizations remain stable. For the past few weeks our census has been hovering around the upper 20’s. We are seeing a reduction in patients requiring ICU care and ventilators. One day last week we had zero COVID patients requiring ICU level care.

o As of this morning, our current census is;

 14 patients on Pulmonary

 6 patients in ICU (2 on ventilators)

 3 patients with pending results at Southside Community Hospital

 To date, 78 deaths associated with COVID across the system

• Centra is currently experiencing an outbreak of COVID positive cases in our Acute Rehab facility at Virginia Baptist Hospital. (An outbreak is defined as anything greater than 2 cases.)

o 8 patients have tested positive, with 6 tests pending.

o The first patient transferred to the Lynchburg General COVID unit when test returned positive. 7 patients testing positive are currently being cared for at Virginia Baptist in the Acute Rehab unit.

o All patients remain stable, with mild symptoms.

o Employees are being tested, with results pending.

o A portion of the Acute Rehab unit is being transitioned to a dedicated COVID unit at VBH.

o All families have been informed and will continue to be updated on their loved one’s condition.

o Virginia Department of Health has been informed.

o The unit is currently not accepting admissions at this time.

• Centra Guggenheimer Health and Rehab is also experiencing an outbreak of COVID positive cases.

o 3 patients and 2 Caregivers have tested positive

o All residents remain stable and being cared for at Guggenheimer

o Long-term care facilities require routine testing in accordance with CMS

o All families have been informed and will continue to be updated on their loved one’s condition

o Virginia Department of Health has been informed