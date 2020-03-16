Centra to bar almost all hospital visitations

NEWS RELEASE: Effective 5pm TODAY, Monday, March 16th, 2020, Centra will prohibit visitor access to all four hospitals – Lynchburg General Hospital, Virginia Baptist Hospital, Southside Community Hospital, Bedford Memorial Hospital and Gretna Emergency Department. Out of an abundance of caution for our patients and caregivers, routine visitors will not be allowed in Centra hospitals until further notice. Outpatients who have scheduled appointments in the hospitals will be allowed entry. Very narrow exceptions to this “no visitor” policy will be considered; Effective 5pm TODAY, Monday, March 16th, 2020, Centra will prohibit visitor access to all four hospitals – Lynchburg General Hospital, Virginia Baptist Hospital, Southside Community Hospital, Bedford Memorial Hospital and Gretna Emergency Department. Out of an abundance of caution for our patients and caregivers, routine visitors will not be allowed in Centra hospitals until further notice. Outpatients who have scheduled appointments in the hospitals will be allowed entry. Very narrow exceptions to this “no visitor” policy will be considered;

• For obstetrical patients, one visitor will be permitted

• For pediatric patients, one visitor will be permitted (parent or legal guardian)

• Other exceptions may be considered on a case-by-case basis

• Exceptions will be made for patients receiving end of life care

•Approved visitors as well as outpatients with scheduled appointments will be screened prior to entry

We understand this change will represent a significant hardship for both patients and families. This was a difficult decision, but one we feel is critically important to protect the patients who have entrusted us with their care, their families, our staff and the communities we serve. We want to assure both our caregivers and community that it is safe to visit Centra for scheduled appointments and procedures. We know the importance of loved ones being a part of the healing process. We will support and encourage inpatients to connect with family and friends by phone and through other technology, such as FaceTime or Skype.