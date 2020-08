Centra Updates COVID-19 Policy to Allow One Visitor Per Patient

Centra Health has amended its COVID visitation policy to allow one visitor per patient. Visitors must be 18 years or older, wear a mask, and will only be allowed in if they don’t have COVID symptoms. COVID units, oncology units and geriatric psychiatric units will remain restricted. Centra officials say they made the changes because they understand the importance visitation has on patients and families.

Read the entire policy change here:

