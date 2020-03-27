Centra’s first confirmed COVID-19 patient in critical condition

| By

Centra says its first confirmed COVID-19 patient is a man in his early 60’s, and he is in critical condition at Lynchburg General Hospital. The health system says two other patients in its service area have tested positive in the last 24 hours, but neither currently requires any facility care, and both are quarantined at home. Centra operates hospitals in Lynchburg, Bedford and Farmville. Centra says its first confirmed COVID-19 patient is a man in his early 60’s, and he is in critical condition at Lynchburg General Hospital. The health system says two other patients in its service area have tested positive in the last 24 hours, but neither currently requires any facility care, and both are quarantined at home. Centra operates hospitals in Lynchburg, Bedford and Farmville. NEWS RELEASE: Centra announces its first COVID-19 positive case. Patient is being treated in a negative pressure, isolation room at Lynchburg General Hospital. Patient is in his early sixties and currently in critical condition. Centra has been actively preparing for patients with COVID-19, and we have been working closely with our local health department and the CDC. This case has been reported to the Virginia Department of Health, and an investigation is underway.

We are following all recommendations in caring for the patient and protecting the safety of our hospital patients, caregivers and community. It is important to note the patient was screened and tested using our COVID-19 protocol. Additionally, 2 other patients in and around our service area have tested positive over the last 24 hours at a Centra facility. None of these patients have required care at any Centra facility and are currently under quarantine at home.

Centra reminds the community to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus, and practice social

distancing when performing essential tasks outside the home. Wash your hands often with soap and water, avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Information regarding COVID-19 may be obtained by calling our hotline at, 434.200.1225.