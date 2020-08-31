Ceremony kicks off Field of Honor

| By

Hundreds of people gathered for the opening ceremony for the Rotary Club of Forest’s 3rd Annual Field of Honor. More than 700 American flags are waving along Graves Mill Road in honor of veterans, active military members, law enforcement and, new this year, health care workers. Yesterday’s ceremony at Automated Conveyor Systems featured keynote speaker Michael Elliott, chief transformation officer for Centra Health, who spoke about the dedication of health care workers – from doctors and nurses to custodians – at the hospital. The Field of Honor runs through September 11th.