Charges pending in Altavista hit-run pedestrian death

News release: Virginia State Police Senior Trooper C.L. Thomas is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Campbell County. At 12:22 a.m., Friday (Oct. 5), Virginia State Police responded to the northbound Route 29 exit for Main Street in Altavista. An adult male was walking in the travel lane of the exit ramp when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle left the scene. Further investigation led state police to locate the hit-and-run vehicle and its driver in Campbell County. State police have seized a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck as evidence. Charges are pending against the driver. State police is still working to notify the pedestrian’s next of kin. His remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy. The incident remains under investigation.