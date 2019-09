CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The man convicted of ramming his car into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been ordered to pay about $75,000 to some of his victims. The Daily Progress reports a federal court released the restitution agreement for James Fields on Monday.The agreement says four victims of the 2017 attack are to receive amounts ranging from about $3,500 to about $60,000. In total, the white supremacist must pay about $75,800.According to the agreement, all of the victims were informed of their rights to seek restitution.