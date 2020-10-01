Charlottesville discusses removal of statue of Sacagawea

| By

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Virginia city of Charlottesville plans to seek proposals to remove a statue commemorating the Lewis and Clark expedition. The Daily Progress reported Wednesday that the statue depicts explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark as well as Shoshone Tribe interpreter Sacagawea. Concerns have been raised that the statue depicts Sacagawea in a crouching, subordinate position. Others claim she is tracking. The Charlottesville City Council discussed the statue at a work session on Wednesday. It directed staff to create a plan for the statue’s removal after consulting with Native Americans and some of Sacagawea’s descendants. The discussion falls in the wake of years-long efforts to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the city.