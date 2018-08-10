Children’s history programs offered during Civil War Weekend

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) – The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation is offering two free history programs for children during Civil War Weekend. The Civil War Kids Camp at Star Fort will allow children to “enlist” in a unit alongside living historians and learn about camp life, soldiers’ drills and life in a Civil War fort. The “History in Action” program at Fort Collier will include interactive challenges with living historians, puzzle-solving, mini-games and a scavenger hunt. Both programs will be held on Aug. 18. The free programs are part of Civil War Weekend in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County. The annual event offers opportunities to see many sites as they may have looked at the time of the war. Both Star Fort and Fort Collier are part of major Civil War battlefields.