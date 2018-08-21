Circus coming to Lynchburg for 11 days

The circus is coming once again to Lynchburg. River Ridge Mall officials say the Venardos Circus will perform inside its own big top tent in the mall’s parking lot September 12th through 23rd. The circus was created by former Ringling Brothers Ringmaster Kevin Venardos.

River Ridge Mall News Release: The Venardos Circus, a unique, family-oriented, animal free, traveling circus, is coming to River Ridge September 12 – 23 for 16 performances. Created by former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster, Kevin Venardos, the show features a talented cast of aerialists, acrobats, comedians, juggling, balancing, daredevilry, and performers hailing from around the world. Dubbed “The American Circus with the heart of a Broadway Show,” The Venardos Circus also includes Broadway-style singing and dancing. Recently featured on CBS Sunday Morning , The Venardos Circus features its own custom-made big-top, a classic red-and-white striped tent. The big-top will be set up in the parking lot of River Ridge near JCPenney. Tickets for The Venardos Circus at River Ridge go on sale Wednesday, August 22 at www.venardoscircus.com . To celebrate the opening night performance, the circus is hosting a “50% off opening night sale,” through August 24.

An interactive pre-show party takes place one hour before each showtime with opportunities to meet the cast, take photos, and play games. Classic circus treats like popcorn, hot dogs, lemonade, and more are available for purchase. The main event lasts approximately 90 minutes with a brief intermission. Attendees are encouraged to stay after the show to meet the performers and take group photos. To learn more about The Venardos Circus and for a complete list of showtimes and ticket prices, please visit www.venardoscircus.com.