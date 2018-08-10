City: If heavy rains fall this weekend, evacuation orders possible below College Lake Dam

Lynchburg City news release: Today, Friday, August 10, as part of the dam repair project to College Lake, an eight foot in diameter steel pipe was delivered to the site and will be installed later today or tomorrow over the outlet structure of the dam. This is being done in order to reduce the amount of sediment being discharged from the lake and also to minimize the risk of the outlet structure becoming clogged.

The National Weather Service is predicting a chance of rain this weekend with the potential for some heavy downpours of one to three inches of rain. Should heavy downpours fall on Lynchburg in the area of College Lake and upstream around the Blackwater Creek, water will accumulate within the lakebed. If the water level rises quickly an evacuation order may result. The City of Lynchburg asks that residents monitor local news this weekend specifically if we get another round of heavy showers.