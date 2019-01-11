City of Lynchburg prepares for weekend snow event

Lynchburg City officials say public works crews are prepared to work 12-hour shifts as needed once the expected snowfall arrives this weekend. They have already been pre-treating roads in advance of the winter weather. Downtown residents are urged to use parking decks this weekend, when there is no charge, so plows can more readily clear downtown streets.

News release: The City of Lynchburg is anticipating snow beginning in the early evening on Saturday, January 12 and continuing into Sunday night, January 13. Forecast accumulations have varied; however, between three and six inches of snow is expected for Lynchburg. Temperatures will remain at or below freezing for the next several days. As a result, snow is not expected to melt quickly and will remain in untreated/plowed areas.

The City of Lynchburg’s Public Works Department is prepared to respond this event and will have crews working 12-hour shifts with spreader and plowing operations conducted as needed. The pre-treatment of roadways began Thursday, January 10 and will continue today, Friday, January 11 as planned.

What can residents do to help?

 Icy conditions are expected, and residents are urged to stay off the roadways if possible.

 If travel is necessary, drive slowly, take extra time and be mindful of spreaders and plows.

Roadside Parking

 Many Lynchburg streets are very narrow. Vehicles parked on both sides of an already narrow street leave very little room for plows and slows down the clearing of streets. Limit parking in the street. If you have a driveway – please use it!

 If off street parking is not available, neighbors are encouraged to coordinate and voluntarily park on one side of the street.

Downtown Residents

 Downtown residents are encouraged to park in the City-owned decks on Saturday and Sunday, January 12-13 (while parking is free of charge) to allow more effective clearing of streets. If the storm duration and intensity warrant it, the City will consider extending free parking in the decks to facilitate clearing of Downtown streets.

Sidewalks

 Residents and business owners are reminded that it is their responsibility to clear snow from the sidewalk in front of their property by noon the next day after a snow storm.