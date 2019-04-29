Cline has questions for Barr this week at House Judiciary Committee

It’s back to business this week in Washington after members of Congress spent more than two weeks at home since the release of the Mueller report. Congressman Ben Cline sits on the House Judiciary Committee, which may play on highly visible role this week. It is scheduled to hear from and question Attorney General William Barr regarding the Mueller Report, but questions arose over the weekend whether that will actually happen. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones:

