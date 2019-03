Congressman Ben Cline says the U.S. should not consider any additional restrictions on owning semi-automatic rifles — as New Zealand is now doing in light of last week’s mass shootings in two mosques. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

03-19 Cline-Gun Laws Wrap-WLNI WEB

Cline’s comments came in a live interview on Roanoke radio station WFIR.