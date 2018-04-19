Cline’s sanctuary cities bill dies in veto override vote

An area lawmaker’s bill involving sanctuary cities was among those that failed to make it through yesterday’s veto session in Richmond. Rockbridge County Delegate Ben Cline’s bill stated no Virginia locality shall adopt any ordinance, policy or procedure that restricts enforcement of federal immigration laws. But Governor Northam vetoed it, and the House of Delegates did not have the two-thirds majority needed to override that action. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

04-19 Sanctuary Cities Wrap-WLNI-WEB