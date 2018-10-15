Close to 130 roads still closed in VDOT Lynchburg Distriect

The remains of Michael may be long gone, but the after-effects continue for VDOT. Officials say well over 100 roads in the Lynchburg District were still closed today, most of them secondary roads in Pittsylvania, Halifax, Prince Edward and Charlotte Counties. Major highway closures include portions of US 58 in Halifax and Pittsylvania Counties.

From VDOT: Road conditions continue to improve across the Lynchburg District; however, approximately 130 roads remain closed as a result of weather from Tropical Storm Michael. Crews continue to remove debris/trees and do repair work. Evaluations of structures are conducted as floodwaters recede and determinations are made regarding any necessary repairs.

No roads are closed in Amherst, Buckingham or Nelson counties as a result of the storm and Appomattox and Campbell counties have one secondary route each closed.

VA 40 in Charlotte County is flooded and less than 20 secondary routes are closed due to flooding, power lines, or washouts.

Thirteen secondary roads remain closed in Cumberland County, including several which are washed out and will require repair.

In Halifax County, several primary and fewer than 40 secondary routes are closed. The US 58 and US 501 intersection at Riverdale was reopened after flooding receded. However, US 58 East and West from Old Cluster Springs Road, Riverdale Drive to US 360 East are also closed and a detour in place. US 360 at Difficult Creek remains open but with reduced travel lanes. Repairs are underway to the westbound structure and the current travel configuration will remain in place for an extended period of time.

In Pittsylvania County four primary and fewer than 20 secondary roads are closed. US 58 at Sandy Creek remains closed due to flooding. Plans for repairs are in development and operations could last for an extended period. A detour is in place.

Prince Edward County has no primary roads closed; however, around 30 secondary roads remain closed, including ten due to washout.