Flames Coach Turner Gill talks about the upcoming football season at Liberty University
Turner Gill (082218)
Tennis in space, anyone? Astronauts have a ball during historic match
US new-home sales fell 1.7 percent in July
Hurricane Lane lashing Hawaii's Big Island with heavy rain, landslides reported as state braces for the worst
Florida governor race heats up with Trump endorsement, FBI probe: A look at the candidates
Cars keep crashing into Massachusetts restaurant, so mayor promises to help
Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public FileCopyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom