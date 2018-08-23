Coffee with a mission: new coffee shop opens at River Ridge

A new coffee shop at River Ridge Mall promises to serve a purpose along with its brews. Mission House Coffee promises to regularly contribute a portion of its profits to area charitable organizations. It’s up and running where Blackwater Coffee once operated at River Ridge.

River Ridge Mall news release: A new coffee shop, Mission House Coffee, is now serving guests at River Ridge. Mission House Coffee LLC, owned by Tommy and Amanda Clark, recently purchased the Blackwater Coffee location in River Ridge. The new coffee shop comes with added menu items and offerings including: milkshakes, nitro brew, and a larger baked goods selection. Mission House Coffee will continue to serve the same handcrafted drinks using coffee from the White Hart in downtown Lynchburg. Mission House Coffee is focused on serving the Lynchburg community and will be donating a portion of its profits to charitable organizations in the community regularly. “Mission House Coffee is dedicated to being a place that is not only known for its delicious coffee and baked goods, but for the we way we care about our community and the people we serve,” said owner Tommy Clark.

Driven by the importance of community and service to others, Mission House Coffee’s mission and vision is to, “treat people like people and create an environment welcoming to all while providing well- crafted drinks and baked goods.” “Our goal is to establish relationships with our guests,” said Clark. “We want to get to know you, your story, and what’s important in your life. You are not just going to be another number or dollar sign here.”

Mission House Coffee is currently open and serving guests at River Ridge. To celebrate the new coffee shop and updates, Mission House Coffee will host a grand opening event and ribbon cutting ceremony on September 15 at 1 p.m. The community is invited to attend and enjoy 10% off all day, free samples of baked goods with every purchase, live music, and more. Follow Mission House Coffee on Facebook and Instagram for updates on the new coffee shop and grand opening event.