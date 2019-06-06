Common message at D-Day observance: We will not forget

June 6th, 2019 | Written by:

A message heard time and again today at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford was addressed directly to the World War II veterans present at the 75th anniversary observance of the Normandy Landing — some of them survivors of “The Longest Day”. Among those speaking was Vice President Mike Pence:

06-06 Pence Bite1-WEB

Officials at the memorial say today’s observance was the last, best chance to tell surviving D-Day veterans that the nation will not forget their valor and sacrifice.   Senator Mark Warner closed his address by speaking directly to the World War II veterans there:

06-06 Warner Bite1-WEB

Another speaker was U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie. He quoted President Ronald Reagan from a 1984 D-Day speech:

6-6 Wilkie VA-WEB

The three-hour program also included flyovers from World War II-era warplanes and more recent military aircraft, historical readings from June 6, 1944 and individual recognition of World War II veterans present for the observance.

 









