Construction delayed for power line towers near Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, Va. (AP) – A power company has pushed back the start date for the construction of controversial power line towers that will cross the James River near historic Jamestown Island in Virginia. Dominion Energy stated in recent court filings that construction of the towers won’t start until at least July 1. The company said tidal conditions have caused unforeseen changes in construction techniques. The start date had been no earlier than May 15. Dominion says the power lines are needed to meet growing energy needs. But conservationists say it will harm the view near the site of Britain’s first permanent settlement in North America. Conservation groups are suing to halt construction. A judge could still rule on the matter. Four of the towers will be nearly as tall as the Statue of Liberty.