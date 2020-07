Convenience stores face particular challenges during coin shortage

Business of all kinds have been finding creative ways to deal with the months-long coin shortage. Convenience stores in particular like Sheetz have a higher-than-normal percentage of cash sales than many other businesses, and while company officials say their hundreds of mid-Atlantic outlets have never run out of change, they have looked for ways to make sure that does not occur. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones:

