Cook Out restaurant robbed at gunpoint

From Lynchburg Police: On December 8, 2018 just after 8:00am, officers of the Lynchburg Police Department responded to 2629 Wards Road, the Cook Out restaurant, for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. The suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded money from an employee. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the restaurant and fled the scene in a vehicle headed southbound onto Wards Road. The suspect is described as a tall and slender black male. He was wearing a large black hoodie top, black baggy pants, gray Nike tennis shoes with white soles and a black stripe over the toes, and he was carrying a large black backpack. The vehicle is a gray sedan possibly a Dodge Stratus or Intrepid or similar vehicle. This investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information concerning this incident, please contact Detective D. Dempsey at (434) 455-6161 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.