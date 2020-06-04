Corolla, Ram pickup collide head-on on South Amherst Hwy; one driver dead

| By

NEWS RELEASE: At 3:31 p.m. Wednesday (June 3), Virginia State Trooper L.D. Tucker responded to a crash in the 3900 block of South Amherst Highway. A 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling north when it crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the Corolla, Franklin C. Hall, Jr., 45, of Monroe, Va., died at the scene. At the time of the crash, it was unclear if he was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Dodge, Raymond K. Deal, Jr., 63, of Madison Heights, Va., was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

This is all the information we have at this time. The crash remains under investigation.