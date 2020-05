Coronavirus case count in Virginia exceeds 20,000

| By

According to data released this morning by VDH, there are 764 new cases of coronavirus bringing the overall case count to 20,256. State health officials are also reporting 29 additional coronavirus related deaths, bringing the overall death toll across the Commonwealth to 713.

In our area, the Virginia Department of Health lists 65 cases and one death so far in Lynchburg, 36 cases in Bedford County, 21 in Appomattox, 15 in Amherst and 13 in Campbell.