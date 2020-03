Coronavirus impact: gas prices likely to noticeably fall by end of March

Crude oil prices rebounded somewhat yesterday after Monday’s sharp selloff, but experts say you should see noticeably lower prices at the pump before March comes to an end. It is the result mainly of the profound economic impacts caused by the Coronavirus outbreak — and the new Saudi Arabia-Russia price war. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

