Council Clerk Valeria Chambers will retire

News release: The City of Lynchburg’s Clerk of Council Valeria Chambers announced today that she is retiring from her position effective July 1, 2019. In a letter to the members of City Council dated January 8, Chambers said that her time as Clerk had been both rewarding and challenging.

“My time with the City and as your Clerk has been both rewarding and challenging, and I am deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to serve both City Council and the citizens of Lynchburg. I have been blessed to have your support, and I will always be thankful for the opportunity you gave me.”

Chambers is retiring after 32 years of service with the City, eight years of those as Clerk of Council. Deputy City Clerk of Council Kyna Thomas will be leaving her position at the end of January to take the position of Clerk of Council for the city of Charlottesville.

Efforts are currently underway to recruit and hire a replacement for Thomas. The replacement will train under Chambers. City Council’s intention is to appoint this person as Clerk of Council once Chambers retires.

“We will be sorry to see Valeria leave,” said Mayor Treney Tweedy. “She has done an excellent job, and we will definitely miss her, but we are also happy that she has been able to choose this next step in her life’s journey.”