Council member Helgeson addresses Lynchburg City Manager controversy

| By

It’s back to the drawing board for Lynchburg City Council after the newly appointed city manager Doug Stanley resigned just days after being appointed to the position. His resignation came over two emails that he allegedly sent several years ago while the administrator of Warren County, and backlash from a scandal involving the Warren County economic development authority.

Here’s Lynchburg Council Member Jeff Helgeson on the Morning Line today:

City council will discuss the appointment of an interim city manager at its Sept. 8 meeting. Until then, Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka will carry out those duties.