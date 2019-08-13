Couple charged with stealing purse at funeral, then stealing vehicle

A man and woman are jailed in Maryland, charged with stealing a purse from a woman attending a funeral in Moneta — then taking off in her vehicle. Police say it happened early this month, and Kevin Salisbury of Vinton and Courtney Rucker of Fincastle were located several days later in Maryland while still operating the victim’s vehicle. Both face multiple charges in several jurisdictions.

From the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: On 8/3/19, the female victim was attending a funeral at a church on Lakemount Dr. in Moneta. A male and a female subject entered the church and stole the victim’s purse. The subjects then left the church on the victim’s vehicle. Investigator’s with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were able to retrieve video evidence from the church. The male and female were soon identified as Kevin Salisbury and Courtney Rucker. The vehicle was entered as stolen. On 8/6/19, the two subjects were located in Montgomery, MD, still operating the victim’s vehicle. Investigator’s from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were able to obtain a confession in the larceny of the vehicle. Both suspects were charged with felony Grand Larceny of a motor vehicle by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. They face additional charges in Montgomery, MD, as well as Vinton, VA and Bedford, VA. Both subjects are currently being detained in Montgomery, MD.