COVID-19 cases continue climb in Lynchburg region

| By

SATURDAY UPDATE: The number of confirmed Lynchburg-area COVID-19 cases continues to climb, and the statewide total now tops 2,400. The Virginia Department of Health reports 2,407 cases across the state, an increase of almost 400 in one day. The VDH reports 52 deaths, which is about 2% of confirmed cases.

In the Lynchburg region, there are 1o reported COVID cases in Lynchburg, 6 in Amherst County, 4 in Bedford County and 2 in Campbell County.