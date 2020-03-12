COVID-19 concerns lead to postponement of Hill City Comics and Zine Fair

| By

Riverview Artspace is postponing the Hill City Comics and Zine Fair from March 21st to June 13th. Officials say people attend from all parts of the country, and a delay is needed to reduce the coronavirus threat to staff and patrons. The Artspace istself remains open — the facility says there is an extensive cleaning procedure in place.

NEWS RELEASE: Riverview Artspace is postponing the Hill City Comics and Zine Fair from March 21st to June 13th. Officials say people attend from all parts of the country, and a delay is needed to reduce the coronavirus threat to staff and patrons. The artspace istself remains open — the facility says there is an extensive cleaning procedure in place.

The spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has all of our attention. I wanted to let you know that your Riverviews Artspace family is doing everything possible to keep our employees and you, our patron, safe while delivering the most engaging arts experiences possible.

What we are doing:

We’re monitoring and following the Center for Disease Control (CDC), including taking the steps necessary to reduce the threat of COVID -19 exposure to staff and patrons.

We are re-scheduling the upcoming Hill City Comics & Zine Fair from March 21 to June 13th, as this is an event that has attracted participation from all parts of the country.

We remain open to serve you. We have an extensive cleaning procedure in place and can conduct additional cleanings if needed.

Our team members are also reminded to ensure their hands are regularly washed or sanitized.

Despite the threat posed by COVID-19, we remain committed to provide you and your family the best possible experience. You, the patron is part of our Riverviews family, and together we will get through this situation.