COVID-19 deaths in Virginia increase to 121

The Virginia Department of Health reports 121 people have now died with the coronavirus in the state, an increase of 12 from the day before. Of that 121, at least 39 are at the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center near Richmond. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases so far in the state is 4,509, an increase of 467 from Thursday.

In our region, the number of confirmed cases in Lynchburg has leaped to 27; there are 15 in Bedford County, 9 in Amherst County, 7 in Campbell County and 5 in Appomattox County.