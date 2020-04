COVID-19 hospitalizations reach 1,500 — about 2.6% of those tested

The total number of Virginians who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 has reached 1,500. That’s out of the more than 56,700 people who have been tested according to the Virginia Department of Health data released this morning. That data which is recorded over a 24-hour span shows the death toll rising from 277 yesterday to 300 today.