COVID-19 knocks out Virginia-Virginia Tech football opener

Sep 12, 2020 8:17PM (GMT 00:17)

The pandemic continues to disrupt college sports. Virginia and Virginia Tech have postponed their Sept. 19 football opener because of COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech. The schools say this was a mutual agreement. Virginia Tech also will not hold football practice for four days. Virginia Tech said Friday it has had 219 positive tests for the coronavirus in the previous seven days, putting its total infections at 633 since testing began Aug. 3. The numbers have risen steadily since students returned to campus Aug. 24.