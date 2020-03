COVID-19 Latest: 17 deaths, nearly 100 hospitalizations

| By

The latest information from the Virginia Department of Health shows more than 9,100 people have been tested in Virginia. Total cases are at 739 while 99 have been hospitalized. Death toll is at 17.

Cases in our area:

Nelson County: 2 cases

Amherst County: 2 cases

Lynchburg: 2 cases

Bedford County: 2 cases

Franklin County: 1 case

Pittsylvania County: 1 case