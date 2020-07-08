COVID cases in Lynchburg region approach 450

The total number of confirmed at “probable” cases of COVID-19 is nearing 450 in the Lynchburg region. “Probable” cases are defined as those for which patients are showing clear symptoms of the virus but have not yet had test results confirmed. The Virginia Department of Health assigns 169 cases to Lynchburg, 38 in Amherst county, 44 in Appomattox County, 140 in Bedford County and 54 in Campbell County for a total of 445. COVID-related deaths for the region are now put at six.

Statewide, the 7-day moving average of confirmed cases is currently 663; that compares to 1,150 at the end of May and the low of 551 June 21.