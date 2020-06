COVID cases in region reach 280; no change in deaths

The Virginia Department of Health reports more than 55,000 confirmed or “probable” cases of COVID-19 since the virus first arrived. The VDH reports 280 cases so far in the Lynchburg region: 96 in Lynchburg, 28 in Amherst County, 34 in Appomattox County, 94 in Bedford County, and 28 in Campbell County. The number of COVID-related deaths in the region remains at four.