COVID cases in the Lynchburg region now 218

| By

The Virginia Department of Health reports 218 confirmed or “probable” coronavirus cases have been attributed to the Lynchburg region, according to data released this morning. State health officials report 80 cases in Lynchburg since the virus first arrived, 27 in Amherst County, 31 in Appomattox, 62 in Bedford and 18 in Campbell. The number of COVID-related deaths in the region remains at four.

”Probable” cases are defined as symptomatic persons with known exposure to COVID-19 but were not tested or whose tests results are pending.